Mads Mikkelsen, from ‘Fantastic Animals’, closes his Instagram and TikTok account – El Financiero

Since the Johnny Depp firing as the villain Grindelwald in the saga Fantastic Animals, a large part of the followers of the prequels of the universe of Harry Potter they reacted negatively. Shortly after the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the Critics pointed to Mads Mikkelsen, the one in charge of taking the role.

Although his career supports the Danish-born actor thanks to his participation in productions such as Royal Casino, James bond, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Marvel universe with Doctor Strange and soon Indiana Jones, was not saved from cyberbullying of those who cannot conceive of seeing the character without the actor who played him in the first two installments.

Although it is not known if this is the cause why Mads Mikkelsen disappeared from social networks, leaving no trace of both his official Instagram account and Tik TokIt seems that he decided to ignore these negative opinions to focus on his work. He himself has said that I wouldn’t try to copy Depp’s style and even physically they look different, even if it is the same character: the new villain looks more elegant in a suit, tie and without the characteristic blonde hair or different colored eyes.

After allegations by Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, of family violence, coupled with the controversial episodes of violence and alcoholism of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and a long legal dispute, the Warner company eliminated him from the project that opens in theaters next April 2022. The cast of the film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It is completed by Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and Poppy Corby-Tuech.