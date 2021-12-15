Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s boyfriend, surprises with his 13-year-old daughter on the red carpet at the AMAs

Where was Megan Fox? What had happened to the actress? This is the question that many asked themselves when they saw Machine Gun Kelly appear at the 2021 American Music Awards with a mysterious companion, who had nothing to do with the protagonist of Transformers. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, surprised everyone by showing up on the arm of his 13-year-old daughter Casie, The result of the adolescent relationship that the artist had with his ex Emma Cannon and whose existence was totally unknown to many.

Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly, who he became a father when he was only 18 years old, showed great complicity with his daughter, who chose for her debut on the red carpet a black Valentino cut out dress to match her father, who also opted for black, although he was wearing a striking long-sleeved shirt adorned with Tassels, hoops, pearls and vertical silver embroidery, which she combined with a spiked necklace.

boyfriend-megan-fox-getty2

The singer, who lived one of his most exciting and special nights with his daughter, was awarded the award for Best Rock Artist. Before going up on stage to collect the statuette, the singer celebrated it with his daughter, whom he smiled and squeezed her hand tightly. Well Despite the fact that this is the first time they have been seen together, the artist is very close to his daughter, whom he has taken great care to keep out of the media spotlight.

(Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

One step from the altar?

A source close to the singer commented earlier this month to Entertainment tonight that Machine Gun Kelly ‘has been telling friends that he plans to propose’ to Fox, as the couple is ‘ready to take the next step in their relationship.’ “They are very much in love and more than obsessed with each other,” the source said.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

And it is that although for many this could be another temporary romance of the actress, who is the mother of three children together with the previous couple, the actor Brian Austin Green, the truth is that as the months go by, their relationship is strengthening. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met in 2020 on the set of the action movie Midnight in the switchgrass, although in reality both of them crossed a few years in a party of GQ in Los Angeles.

Read more

“I was definitely open to love, but I didn’t think I was going to find my soul mate that way,” the actress recently confessed. The singer, for his part, stated: “I had never fallen in love like this. You think that because you have been all over the world and have experienced so much that you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and you realize that you do not know any”.

At the moment, the couple has not confirmed or denied their commitment, although it is true that last January the actress was seen wearing a huge ring that set off all the alarms about a possible wedding, although for now both are silent .

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

IN VIDEO: Megan Fox is sick of being reminded of ‘how young’ her boyfriend is