Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stole the show at the “Indy 500” last weekend

Last Friday, the actress from “Transformers” 35, joined her rocker boyfriend, 31, on stage during a performance of Gun Machine Kelly at the party of Barstool Sports at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

You will be interested: Dua Lipa announces that the music video for the song “Love Again” is about to be released

Megan fox She wore a black crop top, blue jeans, and black heels while proudly standing next to her boyfriend. The performer opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants while singing various songs, including “I Think I’m Okay” for the crowd.

According to the portal of AND! News, the actress came out after the crowd chanted “Megan” for some time.

The couple has grown stronger since they were first seen together in May 2020. The two met on the set of the film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” which is next to premiere in July 2021.

“Megan is very happy,” a source recently told people magazine. “They got serious quickly and have a great relationship.”

Last week, the musician shared on Twitter that the day that marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox told him “Love you”.

“She said ‘I love you’ a year ago today,” the actor tweeted.

In an interview with NYLON magazine last November, the star of Jennifer’s Body He described his relationship with the musician as “something unique in life.”

Sharing that they have a connection of “mythical proportions,” the actress added that “loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a wildfire.”

Keep reading: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly steal the show on the 2021 BBMA red carpet

The lovebirds have even taken the next step in their relationship, as Kelly has been spending more time with Megan’s kids lately. The actress shares three children with her ex-partner the actor Brian Austin Green: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.