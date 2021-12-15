Liverpool becomes the protagonist of the secret friend’s “best gift”

The user shared in networks the ironic gift she received from her secret friend.

Various common but useful products were what he received inside the bag.

The intention of such an original gift is unknown.

The year is about to end and for this purpose comes one of the most anticipated times for all, the celebrations, magic, shopping and everything that represents the Christmas holidays, are the perfect reason to give and receive all kinds of presents and gifts An example of this is the post made by a user who gladly boasts the gift that was given to her by her secret friend inside a Liverpool bag.

The secret friend

In social networks, the story of (◡̈) was made known, this being his name in the profile and under the user of @pawizmolina, he made a publication within the social network where he placed a photograph accompanied by the following: “My secret friend is the best”.

My secret friend is the best 🎄🎅🏼🤣 pic.twitter.com/TyG7NNLYe2 – ◡̈ (@pawizmolina) December 14, 2021

Inside the post there is a photograph, where a typical shopping bag from the Liverpool store is shown, right to one side and in the form of a montage, you can see what the present received consists of.

The tweet allows us to observe the breakdown of the products that the beautiful Liverpool market bag contained, which consists of eight products that are as common as they are useful, among which we can see: an instant soup from the Maruchan brand, a can of Victoria beer, an Electrolit brand rehydration drink, a Sico brand condom, two packets of gum, one from Trident and the other from Clorets, a box of aspirin and a packet of soluble coffee brand Nescafé.

Faced with the comical situation, a couple of comments were found which celebrate the initiative and took the ironic gift with grace, which contains mostly simple but extremely useful objects; However, it should be noted that the intention of the present is unknown, as well as whether the objects were acquired within the store, what is suggested was the taste eaten of the person who received such an original present.

Although the festivities have begun giving rise to one of the seasons with the most economic profit of the year, there are certain events that change the topic of the conversation, such is the case of what happened with a bishop in Italy who pointed to a group of children during the celebration of a festival, that the character of Santa Claus did not exist and that it was thanks to Coca-Cola that he wore red.

However, it is also possible to find various situations that renew hope and celebrate the magic and innocence of the little ones, for example what happened inside an Oxxo where a man in disguise is observed waiting for his turn at the cash desk. , when she is shouted at by a little girl and her warning not to lose the letter she sent her for Christmas.

