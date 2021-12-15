LG’s latest TV comes on wheels and doesn’t have a single cable

Image : LG

After years of making great TVs, it seems that LG has decided to loosen its hair a bit and try some more risky designs. Taking advantage of the fact that the most important technology fair of the year, CES 2022, is just around the corner, the Korean company wanted to show its latest device: a Smart TV with wheels and not a single cable.

This new model has been dubbed StanbyME and it is a 27-inch screen anchored to a mobile stand with wheels. Apart from being able to take it with you wherever you want, you can turn the screen in any direction and rotate it to enjoy it in portrait format if you prefer.

This screen has an LCD panel (although its resolution or its refresh rate is unknown) that is also tactile, so you can navigate through the TV menus and open with applications such as Netflix or YouTube directly with your fingers. If this doesn’t convince you, you can always make use of the remote control that it brings.

Of course, you will not be able to spend the whole day watching it, since its battery only lasts three hours of playback . And, as with the vast majority of televisions, you can connect it to any device both wirelessly and using an HDMI or USB cable.

LG has also seized the opportunity to present another television oriented lifestyle. This is Object, a 65-inch OLED TV that leans directly against the wall.

The particularity of Object is that its screen can be hidden under a textured panel what can emos go up and down at will, showing only the part of the screen that we prefer . Below that panel is a set of speakers 4.2 and of 80 watts of power that can operate independently of the screen.

At the moment, LG has only shared the price it will have your tv Object and what , as you may have imagined, it will not be cheap: neither more nor less than $ 8,500. To know the rest of the details of LG televisions we will have no choice what to wait until next january.