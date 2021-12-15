Leonardo DiCaprio risked his life to save a friend

Leonardo Dicaprio He has been on more than one occasion the hero in the films he stars in, but the actor made it clear that he has courage and showed it in 2006 at the end of filming the film Blood Diamond (Blood diamond), where he managed to save the actor’s life Djimon Hounsou, who was going to be attacked by a gunman.

Recording of Blood Diamond occurred mainly in Africa, in the countries Mozambique Y South Africa, in which one of the problems that affect the continent was interpreted, such as civil wars and the exploitation of the inhabitants, who are enslaved to look for diamonds at the cost of their own lives.

Blood Diamond centers its story during the development of a civil war in Sierra Leone in the 1990s. Two men, a white South African mercenary (Leonardo Dicaprio) and a local fisherman (Djimon hounsou) team up to retrieve a rare, priceless gem that could reverse the course of their lives. With the help of an American journalist (Jennifer Connelly), the men embark on a dangerous journey through rebel territory to achieve their goal.

The filming of the film was quite intense and demanding in terms of physical effort for Leo Y Hounsou, who starred in the film. At the end, to celebrate the conclusion of their work, both actors went out to dinner and when they were already on their way back to their hotel, a man with his face covered and a gun in his hand pounced on Djimon, but DiCaprio he noticed the situation, so he got between the attacker.

The attacker did not take his eyes off Hounsou and tried to point the gun at him, even though Leo was in the middle. After DiCaprio struck up a conversation with the subject, he calmed down and lowered the gun. Without saying anything, he ran away from the place.

The anecdote, which was told by Djimon Hounsou, affirmed that the gunman had probably mistaken himself as a person and for that reason he realized his mistake. However, the actor thanked DiCaprio and said that if it hadn’t been for him, he would probably have been murdered that night.

Djimon Hounsou and Leonardo DiCaprio became very good friends after the filming of the movie. Photo: Special

Thanks to this experience, both actors became very good friends and their relationship has gone further to the film Blood Diamond, which obtained five nominations for the Oscar, among which was DiCaprio What Better Actor Y Hounsou What Better Supporting actor.

The film is considered one of the best it has DiCaprio in his career and is currently available on the platform of Amazon Prime Video.