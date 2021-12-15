Leo Fernández, Jean Meneses and Fernando Navarro will arrive at Diablos Rojos

The movements in this winter market do not stop for the Toluca. For the incoming tournament Red Devils will welcome the side Fernando Navarro and they will have the midfielder back Leonardo Fernandez.

The arrival of Ignacio Ambriz to the bench of Scarlet led to the arrival of Navarrese, as it was the strategist himself who requested the arrival of this player with whom he worked together during his season as the starter of the Lion and since the side was not regular during this Opening 2021 with the beast, his departure is imminent.

After having suffered a cruciate ligament injury, the continuity of Navarrese with cats it was not the same. In this semester that recently ended, he only played three games in the regular phase, none of them as a starter and in the Liguilla he accumulated just 48 minutes of activity, so he will end an eight-year career with him Lion.

In addition to NavarreseFor this Closing 2022, the people of Mexico will have a familiar face back: Leo Fernandez. The Uruguayan footballer did not find the desired continuity with Tigers, so now he will be back with the choriceros, a team where, on the contrary, he did manage to be more constant.

After not appearing as a holder within the scheme of Miguel Herrera, the midfielder will live his second cycle with the Toluca, a group where he managed to develop fruitfully in just one campaign: the Closing 2020, a tournament in which in just 10 games he scored eight goals.

With the recent departure of the former captain Rubens Sambueza, now it will be Fernandez who fulfills the role of creative, although for this movement, those of St nicolas They will still keep a percentage of your letter to be able to make a future sale.

Another trusted player for Ambriz, Jean Meneses, will also leave the Bajío to meet again with Nacho at Mexico Stadium. The Chilean national team defended the emerald colors for seven tournaments.

WITH INFORMATION FROM IGNACIO SUÁREZ

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TOLUCA: RUBENS SAMBUEZA SAID GOODBYE TO THE RED DEVILS WITH AN EMOTIVE MESSAGE