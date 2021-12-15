“Leave the gossip”: Toni Costa is harshly criticized for a gesture even Adamari López

UNITED STATES – Since his separation with Adamari Lopez, Toni Coast has had to face a wave of criticism from Internet users. At first, users came to affirm that the Spanish would have another sexual inclination and that is why the driver decided to leave it. Shortly after, a rumor began to circulate that he was already dating an influencer.

The truth is that, although to date the real reason why both decided to lead their lives separately is unknown, both the driver and the dancer keep the well-being of each other as a priority. Alaïa and their jobs. Something that was evidenced with recent participation in the program “Así se baila”, where the three, as a family, performed an impeccable choreography.

Since then, the public has once again been aware of Toni Coast Y Adamari Lopez as a couple, although they have clarified that they do not plan to return. That is why, recently, the native of Valencia faced a series of criticisms related to the Puerto Rican. In his last Instagram post, the 38-year-old was harshly questioned by a user.

“Toni, why did you like some photos of Adamari? And it is in most of the photos, how ugly, if she likes yours, “wrote the follower in the comments of her recent video. Given this, the Zumba instructor did not miss such a statement and wanted to respond directly, denying everything.

“That is totally a lie, it will be his twisted imagination because I don’t know where you got that from. Leave the gossip that doesn’t hit you, ma’am ”, were the words with which, once again, Toni Coast He stood up to speculation from fans of his ex-wife. Although there were other people who criticized his way of dancing and pointed out that it is very difficult to keep up with him.