Learn about the latest training trends

There are only a few weeks until the beginning of the new year and with it will come the list of resolutions in which, almost never, the objective of exercise. For this reason gym chains they are renewing their classes.

The idea behind is that after the reopening of these sport clubs, after the pandemic, users find novel experiences, which encourage them to exercise to achieve a better physical shape and health.

For this different gym chains are implementing in Mexico training that follow the most successful world trends of the moment.

Photo: Sports World.

For example, Sports World seeks to renew its proposal for classes in disciplines such as Natural Motion, Kinetics, Strong Nation, Pound and Flyboard; It will implement them little by little during the following months.

“The main objective of our innovation is to ensure that our customers have at their disposal the newest that exists in forms of training, in addition to experimenting with new options for work out”, Highlighted Sports World, through a statement.

Photo: Sports City.

In this path of exploration to encourage people to do sports the gym chains They have created new concepts such as Sport City Studio. This seeks to adapt to the needs of each person through four studies that are in the same place. There users have the possibility to choose between different techniques in the category of functional exercise.

For example, ‘MX4’ is a training based on four pillars: cardio, power, strength and endurance. For its part, ‘Hook’ is a trend that is gaining followers in the world thanks to the combination of boxing with functional exercises.

Photo: Lorenzo Fattò Offidani / Unsplash.

With these new proposals, people will have the possibility to select training where no special accessory is needed other than the body itself, such as‘Natural Motion’ o focus on reducing the percentage of fat in the classes of ‘Burning’, offered in gym chains.

