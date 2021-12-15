La Nación / Rolando Niella, creator of the Martel brand, passed away

The philosopher and founder of the emblematic company Martel, Rolando Niella, died this Wednesday at the age of 94. The renowned businessman was the one who set the trend in the textile sector since the founding of his firm in 1960. The cause of his death is not known so far, but several social references were in charge of remembering him in the best way, taking into account his knowledge of philosophy and letters, for his studies in Spain, as well as the references of political science. He was also a co-founder of the Christian Democratic Party.

With his wife María del Carmen they were in charge of leading the project that is still in force with the same brand to date, at the time they even exported more than 1 million jeans to the United States, with the quality seal of the workforce 100 % Paraguayan.

In social networks, political actors such as Mario Paz Castaing described him as “an extraordinary visionary and entrepreneur who is very difficult to match. Sharp thinker and committed to social, economic and cultural reality until the last stages of his life. He leaves a legacy that testifies to his valuable career ”, he expressed.

The businessman also served as a university professor, but was unemployed during the Alfredo Stroessner dictatorship, when he signed a manifesto in which he was critical. After this event, he decided to get involved in the business sector with the creation of the Martel store.

