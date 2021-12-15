La Jornada – Watching pornography since I was 11 “destroyed my brain”: Billie Eilish

The Angels. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about addiction to viewing pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and ruined her when she started dating.

Eilish, who will turn 20 on Saturday, spoke at The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio on Monday.

“I think porn is a shame. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11 years old,” said the singer of Bad guy, adding that it helped her feel “cool.”

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much pornography,” she added, saying that she suffered from nightmares because some of the content she was watching was so violent and abusive.

Eilish, who was homeschooled in Los Angeles and has seven Grammy Awards, is known for her often dark lyrics.

On the ballad “Male Fantasy” from her second album “Happier Than Ever”, she sings about being home alone and being distracted by pornography while reminiscing about a broken relationship.

Eilish said that now she’s mad at herself for thinking it was okay to watch so much porn.

“The first few times that, you know, I had sex, I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought that’s what was supposed to attract me,” she said.

Eilish, who started her career wearing baggy clothes to keep people from commenting on her body, became the youngest person in history to win the top four Grammy Awards in the same year when she took home the statuettes again. artist, album, record and song of the year in 2020. I was 18 years old.

The singer said her fame had made it difficult for her to go on a date.

“It’s really hard meeting people when, you know, people are terrified of you or think you’re out of their league,” Eilish told Stern.