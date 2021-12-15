La Jornada – After 10 hours of discussion, the CDMX Congress approves the 2022 budget

Mexico City. The Congress of the capital approved after more than 10 hours of discussion the economic package for the fiscal year of next year without modifications in the income and the distribution of the expenses foreseen in the project sent by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, for 234 thousand 875 million 723 pesos, and in which disagreements were evidenced in the opposition alliance between PRI and PRD with the PAN.

Despite repeatedly invoking a supposed majority against Morena in the last election with its allies PRI and PRD, the PAN remained only in its opposition to the rulings of the Fiscal Code, Income Law and Expenditure Budget and even when both banks supported the reservations of the blue and white, none of them were approved.

After the approval of the Tax Code with 39 votes in favor and 16 against and the Income Law by 38 against 17, prior to the vote on the Expenditure Budget, the PAN ended up accusing its two allies of having “misplaced” their dignity and the congruence with those who voted them to be in the legislature.

Only during those 10 hours and 24 minutes a reservation promoted by the vice-coordinator of the PRI, Mónica Fernández César, to expressly establish in a transitory article of the Tax Code that the fine provided for vehicle owners residing in the city by not to file with the local authority, “it will not be applied retroactively”, and another from the PRD legislator, Polimnia Romana Sierra Bárcena, so that the resources generated by the use of 2 percent to the companies of applications for the shipment of prepared food, provisions and merchandise, “may be preferentially allocated to the maintenance of the infrastructure of Mexico City.”

Prior to the vote on the Expenditure Budget, which generally obtained a vote of 45 votes in favor and 17 against, Fernández César replied to the PAN’s signal by stating that there is no inconsistency in responding to the call of the law to comply with its Obligation to collaborate so that the city has a budget for next year, “but we will be attentive to the application of resources.”

However, he questioned that although the resources of federal origin are greater than their own, it was not an obstacle for not having fought for more resources for the entity; not having explored more options to support merchants and entrepreneurs; the weakening of some functions and organisms.

Subsequently, the vice-coordinator of the PRD, Jorge Gaviño Ambriz, also responded to the PAN. He argued that his bench did conduct a responsible analysis of the budget, on possible advances rather than setbacks.

“We do not accept in any way that they come to describe that they are (the PAN) the true opposition, we are a responsible opposition that we do not want the government to fall, we want the government to be strengthened so that it fulfills its constitutional obligation,” he said.

He added that on the platform “we are going to defend what we think, if we agree with the majority party (Morena) we are going to say it clearly, if we do not agree we will say it clearly; if we agree with the PAN we will also say it clearly and if not also ”and even challenged the PAN member Federico Doring“ to a serious and high-level debate ”by referring to the incident on Metro Line 12 and claiming that there were no officials from this or past administrations as responsible.

The president of the Budget and Public Account Committee, Valentina Batres, accused at the beginning of the PAN discussion of resorting to “delaying practices” by presenting up to four reservations for the same article and in the same sense, in which one after another they resorted to the same discursive lines such as the breach of the promise not to create new taxes, a supposed “little guard” for the pre-campaign of 2024 and the disappearance of children’s stays.

With 24 reservations to the Tax Code, a little less than five hours passed. In the case of the Revenue Law, there were only four but the debate lasted more than an hour and with another 24 reservations, individual votes, positions, a suspensive motion and reasons for voting, the discussion of the Expenditure Budget was extended for another 5 hours and 30 minutes in what had been practically a monologue of the PAN, but finally, the deputy of Morena, Fernando Mercado Guaida, questioned the repeated defense of the PAN to the applications companies, many of them transnational, by opposing the collection of a utilization of 2 percent, while the distributors said companies are deprived of their labor rights.

Morena’s coordinator, Martha Ávila, acknowledged and thanked the PRI and PRD “the high sense of responsibility that they have shown here” to discuss a budget that she assured, aims to address the causes of inequalities, intensify the fight against corruption and the cancellation of all kinds of privileges in the public service.

Also referring to Federico Doring, who stated at some point that the budget of the city government is “salinista”, Ávila considered it “paradoxical that an eternal legislator linked to the darkest tentacles of salinism accuses others of the same thing. The legislator served the most perverse interests that contributed to the democratic derailment in 2006, today he proclaims himself immaculate but we do not forget his useful servility to Salinism ”he pointed out.

He concluded by reminding the PAN that in 2018 Morena won the presidency and the head of government and this year he maintained his majority and that is why they do not have the votes to modify the economic package, “that is their sad reality and what the sovereign will of the people of Mexico City determined ”.

The Expenditure Budget was approved at the end without modifications, by 43 votes in favor and 18 against.