Kun Agüero, the footballer who made his debut for Basque in Europe and other relationships with Mexican soccer

In the career of ‘Kun’ Agüero as a professional he crossed paths with Mexican football on several occasions, being Javier Aguirre one of the coaches with whom he played the most and with whom he made his debut in Europe.

Sergio Agüero announced on Wednesday his retirement from soccer due to health problems. The career of ‘Kun’ will be marked by Javier Aguirre, who debuted him in European football, in addition to having a record of three games against the Mexican team, the first of which led him to be two-time U-20 world champion.

Sergio Agüero made his debut for Atlético de Madrid when he arrived in Europe. AP

The ‘Vasco Aguirre, the third coach with whom he played more games

The career of ‘Kun’ Agüero was marked by Javier Aguirre, current coach of Monterrey. The ‘Vasco’ was the coach who led him to football in Europe, in addition to being the third technical director who has directed the Argentine the most times at the club level.

Agüero left Independiente, but in 2006 he went to Atlético de Madrid, which at that time was managed by Javier Aguirre, with whom he played 116 games. The number of matches he played with ‘Vasco’ is only below the 182 games he had with Josep Guardiola and the 119 with Manuel Pellegrini.

Beat Mexico to be two-time U-20 world champion

During his time in the lower teams of Argentina, ‘Kun’ added three titles, a gold medal in Beijing 2008, but also twice lifted the World Cup in the U-20 category, in the 2005 and 2007 editions, in the last of them he left Mexico on the way to become two-time champion.

In the 2007 edition, which was held in Canada, Mexico and Argentina, with Agüero on the court for 90 minutes, they faced each other in the quarterfinals, in which the Albiceleste won 1-0 with a score by Maxi Moralez. Subsequently, the South Americans defeated Chile and the Czech Republic to reach the title; while the ‘Kun’ was left with the Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or of said contest.

He scored two goals for Tri mayor

The ‘Kun’ had two games against the Mexican team, both in preparation duels, but on both occasions he pierced the goal of El Tri. The first took place in 2008, the year in which Argentina beat the Concacaf team with a score of 4-1, in which Agüero was in charge of making the fourth in the frame that was defended by Oswaldo Sánchez.

The second, and last time, occurred in 2015, in a round performance by ‘Kun’ in the 2-2 game against Tri, which went 2-0 up on the scoreboard. However, at 85 ‘, Agüero made it 2-1 in Moisés Muñoz’s goal and at 89’, he assisted Lionel Messi for the equalizer.



He watched from the substitute bench the elimination of Mexico in South Africa 2010

Agüero was considered for three World Cups by Argentina, the first of which was South Africa 2010, in which the Albiceleste faced Mexico in the round of 16. However, ‘Kun’ remained on the substitute bench during that game in which the South Americans beat Tri 3-1.

Miguel Layún brought him closer to Liga MX

The ‘Kun’ Agüero and Miguel Layún forged a friendship thanks to video games, which made the Argentine know more about Mexican soccer, he was even surprised to see the BBVA Stadium virtually, the home of Monterrey. “I told you yesterday playing FIFA! Impressive stadium, crazy. Greetings to all the fans of Monterrey crack, ”wrote the South American on his social networks, the same way that the current soccer player from America used to invite him to the MX League.