Kun Agüero announced through tears his retirement from football: ‘First my health’

Kun Agüero announced through tears his retirement from soccer: ‘First my health, I go with my head held high’

The Argentine player, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, announced this Wednesday, at the age of 33, his retirement from professional football due to the cardiac arrhythmia he suffered on October 30 in a match with the FC Barcelona, his last club as a professional player, a decision he has made because, as he said, “health comes first.”

The announcement took place at an event held in the stands of the Camp Nou attended by, among others, the president of the Catalan entity, Joan Laporta, the template of Barcelona, Y Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City, club in which Omen He was active between the years 2011 and 2021.

“This conference is to inform you that I have decided to stop playing professional soccer. It is a very hard time, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health ”, explained through tears the Argentine international, former player of Independiente de Avellaneda, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City Y Barcelona.

The club Blaugrana He installed a platform in the stadium’s grandstand, where he also placed a screen with a photo of the player with the Barcelona jacket and the message “Culer once, culer forever.”

Showed up after noon Omen, accompanied at the lectern by Laporta, and sat in a chair next to the president. She was crying for three minutes until she began a speech explaining the reasons for her decision.

“I made the decision ten days ago. I did everything possible to see if there was any hope, but there have not been many, “said the Argentine player, who revealed that” for sure “he will continue to be linked to soccer.

On October 30, Omen had to retire before the end of the first half of the LaLiga match against Alavés due to chest discomfort that was later found to have been caused by a cardiac arrhythmia.

