Koi, the club of Ibai Llanos and Piqué, presents a squad of luxury creators

Koi, the electronic sports club of Ibai Llanos and Piqué, has announced the list of content creators that will be part of the club during this first stage, in which League of Legends will be the main protagonist but not the only one.

This list has been unveiled at the event held at the Palau de Sant Jordi and is made up of 12 different profiles, some of whom we already knew before, since several were part of Ibai’s house during the last year.

The first to meet were Suzyroxx and Riobó, who signed up when they were little streamers with little impact and that as soon as they associated with the Basque streamer they already shot their numbers. The rest of the news, however, were a mystery so far.

The presentation has come with a video in which they have been seen little by little to be later shown one by one. Many have been the great surprises of this year and they have been part of different series, interacting to a greater or lesser extent with Ibai.

They are as follows:

Nia

Mayichi

Pandarina

Knekro

Elisawaves

Ander

Karchez

Amph

Suzyroxx

Riobo

Juan Guarnizo

Carola

They have also taken the opportunity to confirm that Koi’s matches in Super League can be seen through the Ibai Twitch channel, an unprecedented revolution that is likely to multiply the audience it would have if it were seen exclusively on regular broadcasts.