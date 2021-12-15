“King Richard” is a very emotional film in which Will Smith delivers a majestic performance

Cast: Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff, Jimmy Walker Jr., George Ketsios, Susie Abromeit, Noah Bean, Judith Chapman, Layla Crawford, Chet Grissom, Vivienne Bersin, Daniele Lawson, Vaughn W. Hebron, Christian Yeung, John Dinan, Hannah Barefoot, Adam Cropper, Mel Fair, Gabi Stewart, Carrie Gibson, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, Danya LaBelle, Jeni Jones , Josiah Cross, Sean Berube, Michael Andrew Baker, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, Trent Longo, Rod Sweitzer, Connie Ventress, Kika Cicmanec.

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (Stop)

Classification: “B“

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary sportswomen of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons.

This film manages to be more than a great sports motivational film and gives us great teachings of struggle, effort and perseverance, with first-rate performances, mainly by its protagonist Will Smith, who after several films in recent years, in my opinion very little memorable for their performances, it shows us again that this great actor is still there, but more mature and experienced and that so far he has become by far my favorite actor to win the Oscar for “Best Actor”, a nomination that has 100% assured, since in my opinion he not only delivers by far the best (male) performance of the year, but the best of his career.

Yes, the film is full of clichés and extremely obvious and predictable things, which could make the plot boring at times, but it is thanks to the way it catches you in its story, as well as its characters and messages, that make That this never happens and it shows us that no matter where you come from, who you are, or the financial limitations we have, the important thing comes from never letting ourselves be mentally and emotionally limited, since with these two factors in our favor, we can achieve what that we propose.

To this is added a great montage, which knows very well how to propose all its intentions and deepen them in the mind of its viewer, as well as a superb soundtrack that fits perfectly with what is being seen on screen and intensifies it. with quality and emotion.

In the end we are facing a great feature film that has superb performances and brings us back to that fantastic great actor that is Will Smith and better than ever! I just think his predictability could have been less blatant at times.