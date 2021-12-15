King of triples! Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s all-time record

Editorial Mediotiempo

Stephen Curry continues to set the standard within the NBA, because the player of the Golden state warriors just break a historical record that seemed unattainable as it has become the ‘King of the triples’.

Ray allen, a historical NBA figure who officially retired on November 1, 2016, left a mark etched in the history books, for in the 18 seasons he played, cinvested a total of 2 thousand 973 triples, a milestone that no one had been able to reach, until now.

Stephen Curry is the best triple scorer

This day the Golden state warriors they are being measured at New York Knicks in one more regular season game in the NBA, where Curry came with a single mission, score one more triple for get over to the historical Ray Allen.

After starting the game and going to the field focused, Stephen Curry scored the triple that he needed and with this he left the record of triples in the past, number that will undoubtedly continue to increase because he still has a good time left within the NBA.

One fact that must be taken into account is that Stephen Curry broke this triple records with an approximate of 400 games less than Ray Allen, so the brand has a plus given the circumstances in which it was achieved.

A triple that is already pure history: Stephen Curry became the maximum tripler in the history of the NBA. Enjoy. We are contemporaries of this unique phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/MJZPRpTALQ – Sixth Man (@ 6thHombreLATAM) December 15, 2021

The player of the Warriors now going to lead this historical number Y Ray Allen moves to second place, followed by Reggie miller (achieved 2,560 triples), James harden (He has 2 thousand 509 triples and is still active) and Kyle korver (He retired with 2,450 triples).