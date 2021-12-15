Kim Kardashian shares an alert message from Mason

Mason Disick has contacted Kim Kardashian, worried about his cousin North. The direct that he did yesterday on TikTok and that went viral, was not a drama, but it could have been worse, since it is not known what he could have published without the consent of his mother Kim.

“Hi, I don’t want to be disrespectful to North, but I don’t think she should be directing, unless someone is with her, because people are always recording the screen and it could give information that is not correct and things like that, which you will regret, “he wrote to his aunt.

“Exactly the same thing happened to me, I did those live shows and now I regret saying some things that I said. Just in case, for your safety. “

Kim, excited by the maturity of her nephew, shared a ‘story’ with her message, and then she ‘posted’ another with the reply she gave him.

“I appreciate your watching, Mason, and I agree. (North) felt bad and I don’t think he will do it again, but it might be nice if you talk to him about it,” to which Mason replied that he would love to do it.

The message Mason sent to Kim. @kimkardashianInstagram

In case you’re a bit lost with the story: North and Kim recently launched a TikTok account. Kim is the one who manages the account and the videos they upload are together, but the other day North did a live without his consent, and the situation went viral. Nothing bad happened, but it could have been worse. That is why Mason decided to warn Kim and give her advice, from his personal experience.

* And if you don’t remember the Maison drama, here goes: andKourtney and Scott’s firstborn used to direct on social media, a couple of years ago, and one day he screwed up, talking about the private life of his aunts and also insulting a ‘youtuber’, without being aware of what he was really doing. His mother Kourtney urged him to delete their profiles, and it was an experience everyone learned from.

The descendants of the ‘klan’ are fighting!

