Kim Kardashian hired a pianist to wake up her children with Christmas music | Famous

The Kardashian clan is known for its luxurious tastes in fashion, decoration and even accessories and Kim is no exception, since on several occasions she has shown that she likes to give the best to Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint, children she had in her marriage. with rapper Kanye West, whom he filed for divorce last February.

Proof of the above is the way in which you have decided to wake up your children during the Christmas season: with a professional pianist. In her Instagram stories, the model featured artist Philip Cornish.

“Hello! Every morning during the month of December, Philip Cornish will come to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the children “, reads the publication that accompanied with a photo in which, in addition, you can see his white pine decorated with lights golden.

The pianist who will delight the businesswoman and her children in the mornings is a producer, composer and director who has worked on projects such as ‘That’s How The Good Lord Works’, ‘Father Stretch’ and ‘Revelations 19: 1’ by the hand of Kanye West. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the University of North Texas.

The expensive gifts the Kardashians will give each other at Christmas

“I am very excited to gift this sauna blanket to my friends and family so that they can enjoy the healing properties of infrared light,” commented the elder sister of the clan.

The Kardashian sisters are

‘the queens of Christmas’

In past Christmas celebrations, the Kardashian-Jenners have shown that they spare no expense to decorate their classic pine trees. In 2018, Kylie Jenner shared her decorations and thanked designer Jeff Leatham for “not letting Christmas lose its magic.”