Keanu Reeves: This is the fortune of the famous Hollywood actor

Keanu reeves He is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, thanks to the large number of projects where the Canadian of Lebanese origin has participated. Thanks to this, the protagonist of “Matrix” at 57 he has a great fortune, The same that can give you a life full of luxury, but how much money do you have earned throughout your career?

The one born on September 2, 1964 not only is he an actor, as He is also a musician, producer, philanthropist, a situation that has allowed him to enjoy a life full of luxuries, and trips, which he has earned thanks to his almost four decades of career in front of the cameras.

Thanks to his multiple jobs, the great projects in which he has participated and his business vision, made the man born in Beirut, Lebanon, tame a fortune that makes 380 million dollars, that is, about 7 thousand 800 million pesos, this according to information from Celebrity Net Worth.

A long career

Keanu began his career with small roles on television in Canada, doing commercials and some stage productions, but it was until 1986 that he appeared for the first time on the big screen when participating in “Youngblood”. After this he made some leading roles until he consecrated himself in the seventh art.

Reeves managed to stand out thanks to the surprising success in “Bill an Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989 where it raised more than 40 million dollars in the country, but it also meant the leap to other leading roles in major Hollywood productions.

For 1994 he would stand out with “Speed”, a film that won two Academy Awards and a gross income of 350 million nationally and internationally. But his real success was thanks to the franchise of “The Matrix,” a trilogy that grossed a total of $ 1.6 million. Later came “John Wick”, which would generate 500 million at the box office.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, the actor had a salary of 10 million in the first movie of “The Matrix”, but he also received extra money, which, thanks to the success of the first film, would have reached 35 million dollars. For the second and third it is speculated that he received about 120 million.

