Keanu Reeves said he tried to make another movie with his version of John Constantine

In an age where remakes, sequels and revivals are the order of the day and figures like Michael Keaton and Willem Dafoe have returned to their old roles in superhero movies, there is also the rare case of the sequel that Warner Bros does not want to make. .

Although the fervor for the film has grown over time and even its creatives have shown interest in a potential sequel, Warner Bros currently has no plans to make another Constantine film with Keanu Reeves.

Obviously that could be tried to justify with Warner Bros plans for its films based on DC properties, but with the idea of ​​the Multiverse on the table and a panorama where several series and films currently coexist set in different worlds, that justification does not it is very convincing. All while recently Keanu Reeves himself was in charge of clarifying that Warner Bros’ refusal to specify Constantine 2 It has nothing to do with your disposition.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert the actor from The Matrix He was asked what role in his career he would like to resume considering that in the last time he has not only returned with John Wick, but also returned as Ted and is preparing to return as Neo.

“I would love to play John Constantine again.” Reeves said.

Colbert was not indifferent to the actor’s response and asked him: “Are you saying right now on national television that you are willing to play John Constantine now (…) and that no one will make that movie?” Before which Reeves simply acknowledged that he had intended to resume that role but that was not enough: “I tried. I’ve tried, Stephen. “

The Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves was released in 2005 and was directed by Francis Lawrence, who also reaffirmed his interest in a sequel long ago.