Keanu Reeves proves once again why everyone loves him what did he do?

There is no doubt that Keanu Reeves is not only a great actor, but also a great person. The star of the saga of The Matrix always shows that he is even in the smallest details, as he did recently at the end of the filming of John wick 4, gifting his stunt team an expensive Rolex watch to thank all the hard work they did on the new film.

Since we talked about John wick 4 Another anecdote arrives that shows why everyone loves Keanu. Actor Lance Reddick, known from the series for playing Charon, the concierge of the prestigious Hotel The Continental, told how Reeves surprised them on his birthday.

During the filming of John Wick 4: Hagakure, Reddick was filming his scenes. That day, a September 2, It was him keanu birthday, so no one was expected to be on set. After finishing his work, Lance was surprised that Keanu was on set with his partner, artist Alexandra Grant. Reddick walked up to Alexandra to say hello and there she told him that Keanu wanted to celebrate his day by visiting the set and bringing a gift for Lance.

Charon, the sophisticated and deadly janitor at The Continental.

“During John Wick: Chapter Four, my first day of filming turned out to be Keanu’s birthday. But he was not on the scene. He arrived on set anyway at nine at night with his girlfriend whom he had never met“Lance recounted during an interview conducted by Vulture. “And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, “I want to go see Lance.” He had never done this before, but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character (Charon) in these movies. And he wanted to give me the note. I will never forget. I will cry now”, The actor added excitedly.

In the interview Reddic also highlighted that during his career he has had confrontations with Hollywood massive egos, but that when he started working with Reeves, he encountered a completely different person. “Whenever I work with a great movie star for the first time, I keep my guard up to protect my work from an ego. And if there is a great movie star who is not that person, it is Keanu“said the actor.

As for John Wick 4, we will see Charon and Baba Yaga again the May 27, 2022.