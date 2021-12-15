Keanu Reeves jumped out of a building 19 times for the new “Matrix”

Two Keanu Reeves films will be released on the same day 0:43

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves was seriously committed to his role in the new installment of the “Matrix” saga.



In an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Reeves said he and Carrie-Anne Moss jumped from a 40-story building for a scene from the new movie “The Matrix Resurrections.”

The pair will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity and was asked by host Stephen Colbert why they decided to jump in rather than just do the scene digitally.

“Because it is [la directora] Lana Wachowski, it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to make it real, “Reeves said.” I mean, there are wires.

Reeves said he and Moss held hands and jumped out of the building about 19 or 20 times.

“After the first time, you can’t think about … fear,” he said. “You have to not block it, but deal with it, absorb it and just be there and do it. And that’s what we did.”

The Matrix returns to the cinema 20 years after its premiere 0:44

Reeves truly spoke as Neo.

The actor declared the experience “awesome” and revealed that he hasn’t even done bungee jumping before.

“It scares me,” he said.

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and at HBO Max on December 22.

