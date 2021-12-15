Keanu Reeves does not see the grace to the NFTs and denies the metaverse designed by Zuckerberg

NFTs have been a true revolution in the field of digital art. There are people who are willing to pay a large amount of money for a non-fungible token that can only be seen through a screen, but which will be completely exclusive.

On the occasion of the premiere of Matrix Resurrections Some of these pieces have also been created so that fans of the saga can get hold of them and get a unique piece. However, Keanu Reeves, the protagonist of the film, does not seem very in agreement with the popularity that the NFTs have reached and all the money that they move.

Reeves laughs at NFTs

The actor, who was accompanied by Carrie-Anne Moss, was not overly enthusiastic about this idea in an interview with The Verge: “They are easily reproduced.” Between laughter and laughter, he dropped that the concept of originality is not enough for him and that really anyone can own that piece by downloading it, for example.





The difference between the downloaded part and the original is that the first part has no value. Its owner will not be able to resell it if its value goes up, because it is zero. Instead, the owner of the NFT will be able to trade with his non-fungible token.

Reeves, on the other hand, does have cryptocurrencies. Nor is it something that he likes very much, according to his words. The actor who gives life to Neo has confessed that a friend of his bought him a few and has them stored in his digital wallet waiting for the value to rise at some point to sell them. That is, he has not touched them since he acquired them.





Yes to the metaverse, but not Zuckerberg’s

Reeves’s take on the Facebook metaverse, a concept very reminiscent of the movie, isn’t good either. The Israeli interpreter is in favor of the metaverse, of course; But you don’t want it to be the one Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are designing.





Can you make the metaverse not created by Facebook? “Asked the actor, who claimed that the idea of ​​Meta, or any other great technology, has nothing to do with what is proposed in the Matrix.

Matrix NFTs?

Fans of the saga provoked that Nifty’s, the portal where the non-fungible tokens were put up for sale, fell due to high demand. They were looking forward to buying one of 100,000 avatars inspired by Matrix that Warner Bros. put up for sale.

The portal had to apologize for not being able to support the large influx of buyers, so it had to restart the shopping queues on several occasions. Finally, with more problems than expected, they ended up exhausting.