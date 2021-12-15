Keanu Reeves cai na gargalhada ao falar on NFT and reação viraliza na web

During an interview for the site The Verge, or Keanu Reeves, accompanied by his iconic colleague from “Matrix”, Carrie-Anne Moss, caiu na la risada ao falar sobre o NFT (token not fungível).

Or ator 57 years of age sincerely responds to saying that, but the NFT’s cannot be copied, they are only items that can be easily reproduced. A gargalhada who followed or viralized argument quickly in networks.

A spontaneous reaction from Reeves, who is dear to the internet, call attention to two users.

Acho that to laugh of Keanu Reeves deixou bem clear or that he thinks about NFT.

This is ironic, because the Matrix represents a digital and unreal world. More or universe raised by irmãs Wachowski is expanding for the blockchain. Warner Bros. plans an NFT project for ‘Matrix Resurrections’, an upcoming franchise film, in partnership with Nifty’s company.

Novo poster for ‘Matrix Resurrections’. Imagem: Disclosure



There will be 100 thousand unique avatars to sell, inspired by ‘The Matrix’, sold not next month, when or fourth title of the saga chega aos cinemas. No Brazil, dated from December 22nd. Assim, you are going to see or film with avatar arts from the saga.

Different from other NFT projects, or idealized by Warner Bros. and inspired by art projects, like some existing ones, in which buyers will acquire an exclusive version of the proposed world. The idea of ​​the entertainment company was first veiculated by North American site The Hollywood Reporter.

