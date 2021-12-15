Katy Perry Announces Collaboration With Alesso

In recent months, Katy Perry has shown her fans that she will be the same as always, as she dyed her hair black as she used to wear it in 2010. She has also just announced that she made a new collaboration with the Swedish DJ Alesso known for songs like: “Under Control” and “I Lose Myself”.

The announcement was made through their social networks and the new single shared by Katy Perry and Alesso is called: “When I’m Gone.” According to the singer, the song will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide as of Wednesday, December 19, 2021. After the release of the single, the artists announced that on January 10, 2022 the official video of the song.

In addition, the premiere will be worldwide through ESPN, this during halftime of the 2022 National College Football Playoffs Championship, all according to a press release. Starting today, Katy Perry and Alesso fans will be able to pre-save the single: “When I’m Gone”, something that anticipates the arrival of a new side of Perry.

As for Katy Perry, on the same December 29, 2021, she will begin her residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, named: “Play”. At the moment, the artists have released a teaser for what will be their new song and music video. For his part, Alesso has collaborated on previous occasions with singers such as Tove Lo, Anitta, Hailee Steinfeld and TINI, to name a few artists.