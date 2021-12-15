Kate Winslet, Meghan Markle and other ‘celebs’ who do not accept digital retouching

These celebrities and public figures send a message of self-respect by opposing Photoshop and other digital retouching.

Kate winslet He forbade them to erase his little fish in a sex scene and says ‘no’ to any digital retouching. And just as the British actress there are numerous other figures who do not accept the photoshop.

1. Emily Ratajkowski

The 29-year-old model shared her displeasure in 2017 with a magazine that fixed some of her body parts for the cover. In her description she wrote, “I am extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in Photoshop.” And he sent a message hoping that ‘the fashion industry […] someday celebrate individuality. ‘





2. Meghan Markle

When Meghan was Harry’s fiancee, she was featured on a cover of Elle France, in 2017. But they erased their freckles from their faces, a situation that according to Today the now Duchess of Sussex lamented: “To this day, it still bothers me that my skin tone changes and that my freckles have disappeared from a picture.”

3. Kate Winslet

The 45-year-old actress finished the series Mare of Easttown, drama that he starred in and for which he made a brief anger with the director Craig Zobel. As he told the New York Times, He assured her that he planned to digitally erase “a piece of a bulging belly” in a sex scene. She exclaimed “Don’t even think about it!” He was also annoyed by the fine lines that were removed from his eyes in the promotional posters.

4. Inma Cuesta

The 40-year-old Spanish actress even published two images to compare how they had decreased their size for a magazine. “It is not the first time that something like this has happened, but this is going too far and I feel very ashamed,” she wrote while exclaiming that “she does not understand the need to retouch the body.”

5. Kerry Washington

Kerry, 44 and recognized for her role in Scandal, He explained in an Instagram post how much he celebrates participating with magazines, but that he does not share the ideology of digital retouching. «In a way we have become a society of photo-adjusters […] I get to talk about the impact my altered image had in the past, and I think it’s a valuable conversation. “

