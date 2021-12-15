Kali Uchis premiered song with Ozuna that is part of Steven Spielberg’s new movie

Kali Uchis and Ozuna

Steven Spielberg, American filmmaker in charge of classic films such as ET and Jurassic Park, among others, is currently promoting the film West Side Story. During the past few days, Rachel Zegler, an actress with Colombian roots, spoke about her participation in the film, and how proud she feels to be part of it, however, she is not the only Colombian who is part of this new production: Kali Uchis will also be there. The singer joined her voice to that of Ozuna to present the song Another Day In America, a theme that will be part of the soundtrack of Spielberg’s adaptation.

Kali Uchis and Ozuna’s song is a remake of the original called ‘America’, performed by Rita Moreno, who gave life to ‘Anita’ in the 1957 film, the same one that was now adapted by Spielberg. Ozuna and Kali Uchis modified the lyrics, however they maintain their style.

The American, of Colombian origin, sings: “Everything changed in America / Except that nothing changed in America / Do you want to tell me what America is? / But who do you think built America?” The new version has retouching of rhythms typical of R&B and pop. Anita is now played by Ariana DeBose. Below you can listen to the original song from the tape.

“It is a beautifully staged, impressive, emotionally charged and violent musical that, in its crude approach to a raging social problem and developmental realism, can set a pattern for future musical performances. The screen takes on a new dimension in this powerful and sometimes fascinating translation of the Broadway musical into the wider reach of the movies. “, reads Variety’s review of the film, one of the many positive reviews the film received.

According to Spielberg in the interviews he conducted last week, the audition of Rachel Zegler, the other artist with Colombian roots who is part of his feature film, drew attention among the nearly 30,000 videos that reached his hands and those of his team.

Thousands of young people wanted to be part of the film, however, Zegler fell in love with Steven with his talent. “I watched Rachel’s singing audition on the first day we started casting, and I couldn’t believe that this beautiful 17-year-old singer, of Colombian blood, had it in her power (the role of Maria). I couldn’t believe she sang so well “, he commented in an interview with Noticias Caracol.

“The movie is a symbol of what happens when hatred runs rampant, without conversation and without the intention of finding a middle ground. Our movie is also very much about love and joy (…) When I got the part, as Steven said, we knew that the comparison was imminent, It was inevitable. Being the first Latina to play the role on screen, there was nothing to learn from that original version. This was already a Maria completely different from the one anyone had ever seen before “Rachel said in an interview with La FM. Here you can listen to the new version of the song adapted by Kali Uchis and Ozuna.

According to information from Agencia EFE, the new adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted well below expectations in the United States, as it managed to raise only $ 10.5 million in its first weekend in movie theaters. According to the report from that media outlet, US cinemas are registering very low attendance due to the Christmas season.

Behind ‘West Side Story’, there is ‘Encanto’, Disney’s first animated film about Colombia, which added 9.4 million dollars in profits.

