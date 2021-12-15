Juan Carlos Osorio, verbally and physically attacked after the elimination of América

The relationship between Juan Carlos Osorio and the fans of America de Cali continues with a lot of friction, and this day saw a new chapter.

After falling 0-1 to Sports Tolima and losing any chance of being Champion, the fans raged against the former coach of the Mexican team.

Osorio collected his belongings and when he tried to leave the field, the public began to throw objects at him, so the police had to cover him.

This is how Juan Carlos Osorio del Pascual came out after the elimination of América. It was not his best season, but he is one of our great minds. And that’s how they treat her. And the violence continues. And the vandals continue taking Colombian football. What is happening is degrading. pic.twitter.com/G3To8qezNR – Goals Live (@golesendir_) December 14, 2021

“Get out, drunk” and “leave the team” were some of the phrases that were heard in the Pascual Guerrero.

“Gentlemen fans of the AmericaYou have to support the team and give it everything for 90 minutes and from then on when the insults end, the criticism will be well received. Today my team played with passion and pride and in the process it was superior to the rival ”, he mentioned after the defeat.

