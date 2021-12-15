Juan Carlos Osorio is attacked in Colombia

Juan Carlos Osorio nothing is going well in Colombia. The technician of the America from Cali He was physically and verbally assaulted after his team had no chance of being champion.

Osorio has experienced very unpleasant episodes in Colombia. Some results have not accompanied him and people are not comfortable with the coach. The defeat before him Sports Tolima it was final and the America from Cali, can no longer achieve the title in Colombia.

They attack Juan Carlos Osorio

America from Cali lost to Sports Tolima as a local and the people did not forgive Juan Carlos Osorio. Immediately they began to shout many things at him and the worst thing is that when the Colombian coach wanted to collect his things, they received him with objects. The police had to intervene so that he could leave the field.

Osorio reacted at the subsequent press conference. The coach said it was unfortunate what had happened, because the main concern should be the team and not what a single person does. In any case, it was said open to dialogue and to receive any type of complaint, as long as it was without violence.

This is how Juan Carlos Osorio del Pascual came out after the elimination of América. It was not his best season, but he is one of our great minds. And that’s how they treat her. And the violence continues. And the vandals continue taking Colombian football. What is happening is degrading. pic.twitter.com/G3To8qezNR – Goals Live (@golesendir_) December 14, 2021

“Gentlemen fans of the AmericaYou have to support the team and give it everything for 90 minutes and from then on when the insults end, the criticism will be well received. Today my team played with passion and pride and in the process it was superior to the rival ”, was what Osorio said.

The media in Colombia described what happened as “degrading”. Not so much because of the result with which América de Cali was eliminated, but because of the reaction of the fans. Under no circumstances should you have such a reaction.

