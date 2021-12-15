Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about returning as Robin to the DCEU after his appearance in ‘Dark Knight Rises’

U.S. – La trilogy of films Batman dark knight, from the director Christopher Nolan, were one of the most loved by fans of the Super Hero. However, many wonder what happened to the story, because in the end the character of Robin

In 2012, Nolan wrapped up the superhero trilogy starring the actor. Christian bale like the billionaire Bruce Wayne, who acted as the vigilante Batman in the epic Dark Knight Rises. In that movie, Gotham city was besieged by a group of terrorists led byr Bane, interpreted by Tom Hardy.

One of the film’s biggest Easter eggs came to an end when it was discovered that a supporting character played by the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the police ‘John Blake ‘ Her name is actually Robin, which, was a nod to the regular companion of the bat.

Now that the cinematic universe of DC of Nolan, it was in the past, some fans still hope to be able to see that Robin movie alone or Nightwing, of which there were rumors for a long time.

Now it turns out, the actor spoke about this speculation as part of a post from Ask me anything in Reddit, to promote an acting course he’s currently teaching. Levitt was asked by a fan:

If you were offered to play Robin / Nightwing in a movie right now, would you sign it?

The actor made it appear that the door was not completely closed, although he said he would only return as the character to the correct project:

As with all projects for me, it would depend on the script and the director, “said Levitt. “But if I were to make a movie like that, I’d only like to do it if it was amazing, and honestly, I think the chances of that happening would be very slim.

Despite the slim odds, Levitt’s comments that he would consider reprising the character if the circumstances were right, give many hope that it might one day happen.