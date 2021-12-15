John Cena and Cardi B make their debut in the trailer for the new “Fast & Furious 9”

This content was published on April 14, 2021 – 19:02

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 13 (EFE) .- The “Fast & Furious” franchise has kicked off this Wednesday towards its end with the premiere of the trailer for “F9”, the first of its last three deliveries, in which John Cena and Cardi B will debut alongside Vin Diesel.

“One of the best things about the saga is that we travel to wonderful places, they are part of the reason why the ending has to be divided into several films. There are many locations to visit,” said Diesel in a digital meeting with Efe to present the advance of the tape, which for the first time will reach space.

The three-minute trailer shows the return of many familiar faces from the series, including Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang.

The cast will be joined by ex-wrestler John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, a murderer who is also the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and who will have as an ally the character of Theron, the villain Cipher.

“John Cena came to see me while I was training in the gym before shooting the film and I felt like a brother. I think it was a message from Paul Walker,” Diesel said at the press conference as a tribute to the late actor and partner of cast in previous installments of the saga.

Although with a more discreet role, at least in the first advance, those responsible confirm that the Latinos Ozuna and Cardi B will be part of the film.

The new “Fast & Furious” movie, dubbed simply “F9”, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, although it had to postpone its initial release last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Then there will be a tenth installment divided into two parts, Diesel has confirmed, in which the protagonists will continue to travel to new places on the planet. London, Tokyo and Central America seem like the chosen locations for the frenetic chases and races of the new mission.

“Our secret is that we do not repeat the same as always, we try to do the impossible and try new things in all the installments,” said the director of the film Justin Lin.

The action franchise remains one of the most lucrative in Hollywood, thanks to its ability to incorporate new stars into its cast throughout its nine installments.

The eight films in the “Fast & Furious” saga plus the spin-off “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” have raised worldwide 5,891 million dollars (5,296 million euros), according to data from the portal specialized in Box Office Mojo movie ticket office. EFE

