JLo, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon pose on the red carpet

We cannot deny that we have been taking note of Jennifer Lopez’s looks for a few weeks, because the singer and actress always has perfect outfits in her wardrobe for situations as diverse as high-end parties and casual family meals.

We’ve seen the diva rock the ultimate camel coat to beat the cold in style by choosing a sleek design from Michael kors that combines with tall boots and Hermès Birkin bag, but of course that has not been the only look that has stolen our hearts these days.

His total denim look, with which we remember the mythical cowboy moment of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake and with which he saw a basketball game with Ben Affleck, It serves as a reference to create a perfect look to have a drink with our friends during these weeks full of events and appointments. It is a total look of Coach.

But of course it has been his red carpet look, with which he has just posed with the media, which has set off fashionista alarms. Jennifer Lopez has posed with Ben Affleck at the premiere of ‘The tender bar’, where she wears an impressive ‘baby blue’ dress from Elie Saab. It is a dress with a Hellenic silhouette of draped muslin with a crossover neckline and a velvet-toned belt with bow, a design from the brand’s autumn-winter 2021/2022 haute couture collection to which adds the ‘Lily’ clutch by Tyler Ellis.

Another icon of style and sensuality, Scarlett Johansson, also went to the red carpet this weekend to dazzle with her look. The actress poses this time in a floral strapless minidress from the Markarian spring-summer 2022 collection. The design has been presented in the lookbook of the firm without a belt, but the interpreter adds a chain model with which she emphasizes her hourglass silhouette. Scarlett Johansson wears this ‘made in the USA’ dress with Aquazzura heels.

Scarlett was not the only celebrity who attended the premiere of ‘Sing 2’, because Reese witherspoon he didn’t want to miss it either. To do so, she chose a sequin long-sleeved minidress with a pink and red check print from the spring-summer 2022 collection of Carolina Herrera. As much as her look was wonderful, what really caught the attention of the media was that her daughter accompanied her. Ava phillippe He continues to revolutionize the press in each of his public appearances due to his immense resemblance to his mother. Poses in a velvet-necked minidress at a time when she is the image of Ivy park, Beyoncé’s collection with Adidas, and the collection that the iconic makeup artist Pat mcgrath is going to launch inspired by the series ‘The Bridgertons’.

Reese’s daughter has explained that the make-up artist contacted her through a private message from Instagram, and since then we spend the day looking at our messages in case, in an unexpected script twist, some fashion or beauty icon writes us to offer us a campaign.