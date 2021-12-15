Jesús Angulo leaves the Atlas and is a new feline reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

Less than a week after being crowned champion with the Atlas, the defender Jesus Angulo you already have new equipment and it is Tigers. The Mexican defender will be under the orders of Miguel Herrera for the next season and this Wednesday his arrival will be made official.

According to information from the Sniper, collaborator of RECORD, the 23-year-old player closed his signing with the Monterrey team as a sale, there was no possible exchange that involved more players during the transaction, it was only resolved with the payment in cash.

The only thing that remained to be defined was the percentage with which the rojinegros would stay for a possible future sale, which would not necessarily be to Europe, because they were those of St nicolas who finally made the services of the player who was essential to obtain the title.

Since your arrival at Atlas, the Sinaloan earned a place as the titular element and this Opening 2021 was no exception. During the regular tournament he participated in 12 commitments, all of them from the beginning of the line-up and he maintained the constant rhythm throughout the Liguilla with six games played and 540 minutes recorded in the Final Phase.

This item becomes the first recruitment of Tigers Facing the Closing 2022 and it will be of great benefit to the scheme of ‘Louse‘, who will be able to reinforce the defensive zone of his team that finished the most recent semester as the fifth best defense with just 14 goals against.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: HERRERA TRAS ‘SEMIS’ VS LEÓN: ‘HE STICKED ME A ROD IN THE FACE AND I DIDN’T DO A DRAMA’