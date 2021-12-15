Jennifer Lawrence Revealed Why Working With Leonardo DiCaprio And Timothée Chalamet Was “Hell”

Jennifer Lawrence surprised with his statements about the filming of Don’t Look Up, the new great bet of Netflix, which brings together renowned figures such as Meryl streep, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Timothée Chalamet. The famous actress returned to the screen after two years of being away from acting and confessed that she did not have a good time with two of her companions. “It was hell”, he remarked.

Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show.

Invited to The Late Show, The 31-year-old star revealed that on the first day of filming, in the midst of a pandemic, she experienced a series of situations that led to it not being a great start, at least for her. “I only remember being in absolute misery”, began by recounting the protagonist of Mockingjay versus Stephen Colbert, the cycle conductor.

Promptly, He spoke about two colleagues who they made her live a chaotic day: “I don’t know what it was. Timothée was excited to be out of the house. I think it was his first scene. Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car And it was like: ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah …’ “, he recalled, then admitted: “It was hell”.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her peers

Despite these bad experiences of the first meeting with the actors, with whom he had never worked, as he progressed filming teamwork became “great”, as described by the actress, due to the careers of her colleagues and good company.

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her castmates’ relationship.

However, Lawrence did not skimp on details about what it was like to share a set with renowned figures, such as Meryl streep. The protagonist of Joy: the name of success sought not to upset or inconvenience the award-winning actress at any time. “My biggest concern was that I didn’t want to disturb“He confided, adding:” That’s my worst nightmare. Then – he clarified – I will only speak if they speak to me, and I will be the least annoying person in the room.

According to the platform of streaming, Don’t look up It will premiere on December 24, prior to Christmas.

Having decided to stay away from the big screen, Jennifer Lawrence chose a promising proposal to film again and resume your professional career.

In 2018, the actress decided to stop acting, but it was not a retirement but a break after a series of hectic years in which she achieved great success.

During this last sabbatical, Jennifer admitted that decided to dedicate himself to making a more homelike life. “I took a break and nobody really cared, and I was calm and I liked it. I feel like I could be part of the world again without flashes, “he said.