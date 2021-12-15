Jennifer Lawrence and Dodge, the commercial you did not know

It is an advertising campaign to promote the 2015 models of the car brand and the premiere of the second part of Mockingjay in November of that same year. We show you the videos below.

December 07, 2021 · 03:39 am

It all came together during that half of November 2015. Dodge was looking to promote its cars, The Hunger Games premiered Mockingjay Part 2 on the 20th and, in the middle of all that, the famous black Friday after Thanksgiving each year. Ideal panorama to go out to the market.

Screenshot of the 2015 Dodge commercial.

Under the title Whistle in a clear reference to The Hunger Games, the spot makes a parallelism between the revolutionary performance of Dodge and the character of the character Katniss Everdeen interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence, the protagonist of Don’t Look Up (Don’t look up), the new film by Netflix. Vertigo seizes the 30 seconds how long the commercial lasts when burning scenes from the film saga with maneuvers of Dodge cars that coincide in that concept. At one point, for example, two models of the brand and an actress who pretends to be Lawrence in the skin of Katniss appear.

The raison d’être of advertising actually revolves around the revolutionary sound that boasts the famous brand of high-powered vehicles. Of this account the end of the commercial with the characteristic roar of the engines of Dodge. Yes, this has already been seen …

We show you below the mentioned spot and the second part in this link, with fire as a common element, so you don’t get left with the desire.