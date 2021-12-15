Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in the series The Last Thing He Told Me

At the end of last year, we informed you of the incorporation of actress Julia Roberts, to the cast of the series The Last Thing He Told Me, a new product from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, to which it also belongs The Morning Show.

However, according to the guys from Deadline, Julia Roberts has dropped out of the cast not being able to combine the recording of the series with other professional projects of the actress. This series is based on Laura Dave’s free adaptation of the same name.

As we can read in Deadline:

Jennifer Garner to Headline and Executive Produce Apple TV + Limited Series The Last Thing He Told Me. Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller, the series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who opted for the book by author Laura Dave and serves as a studio on the project with 20th Television.

The Last Thing He Told Me follows the protagonist (played by Jennifer Garner) who teams up with her stepdaughter to seek the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Along with Reese Whiterspoon and Jennifer Garner, in production duties, is Lauren Neustadter.

At the moment it is unknown when the premiere of this new one is scheduled, since production has not yet begun, but everything indicates that until 2023, it will not be released.

Jennifer Garner rose to fame in Hollywood through the series Alias, series produced by JJ Abrams, who is also collaborating with Apple TV +, although at the moment his first product, Little voice, has not had the expected success and the Cupertino-based company has decided do not renew it for a second season.