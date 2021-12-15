Jennifer Aniston partners with tech startup Invisible Universe

Jennifer Aniston teamed up with the Invisible Universe to create a new social media-based character, Clydeo.

The dog joins a roster of animated characters including the Qai Qai doll created with Serena Williams.

CEO Tricia Biggio said Invisible Universe plans to “build an audience” and then adapt the animated IP for other media.

Jennifer Aniston added another dog to her pack. Clydeo is a schnauzer mix with a passion for food and he’s upbeat too.

The actress partnered with entertainment tech startup Invisible Universe to launch a new social media-based franchise with Clydeo as its hub.

The puppy has his own Instagram and TikTok accounts where followers can follow his life at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Bel Air.

Aniston – who has significant agreements and partnerships with companies such as Aveeno and Glaceau Smartwater – first became involved with Invisible Universe as an advisor and investor; The company also has Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Will Smith’s venture capital investment firm Dreamers as financial backers.

“If there are three things everyone knows about Jennifer Aniston, one of them would probably be that she is a huge dog lover,” said CEO Tricia Biggio. “So it was no surprise that when we spoke on the phone, within 30 seconds he said, ‘Can I have a dog?’ We were all very happy to please her.

Together with Aniston, Invisible Universe invented the character of Clydeo. He is a cousin of one of Aniston’s dogs in real life, Clyde, who came to visit and decided to stay in Los Angeles. (The company created an elaborate family tree to explain the connection.) He is also a foodie who, according to Biggio, “wants to be the next Anthony Bourdain.”

Jennifer Aniston Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“Developing an animated character and thinking about the story comes first for me, but I’m excited that everyone knows about it,” Jennifer Aniston said in a statement.

To give Clydeo authenticity, Invisible Universe filmed images of Aniston’s home and her other dogs that will appear in the background of their posts. There is also a team of writers who help create the narratives that will be developed for Clydeo online.

Invisible Universe already has a long list of animated characters made for celebrities

Clydeo joins a roster of Invisible Universe characters including the Qai Qai doll, owned by Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia; Squeaky & Roy toys who live with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Karlie Kloss’s robot Kayda.

The company incubates stories about these characters on social media with a view to developing books, television shows and movies based on them. Williams, for example, recently released a Qai Qai book in association with Invisible Universe.

“We are focused on incubating and seeding this intellectual property on social media,” Biggio said. “We think it’s a really powerful way for us, not only to build audience, but also affinity.”

Biggio declined to provide details about the financial relationship that Invisible Universe maintains with its famous partners; however, he said these have financial advantages if a character finds new life on screen or in the pages of a book.

When Clydeo debuts, Aniston – who joined Instagram in 2019 and has more than 38 million followers – is expected to promote the character and engage with her posts. “Jen has been incredibly involved in this process,” said Biggio. “She has been by far our most detailed and committed partner.”

