Jenifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Coldplay. The surprises at the final gala of The Voice

Season 21 of The Voice in the United States closed in style, with presentations by the finalists and their respective juries, an unexpected presentation by Ariana Grande, Jennifer López, Coldplay and the surprise appearance of the members of BTS in holograms for an event collaborative.

Opportunity in music. What is interesting about a show like The Voice —beyond the superstars they have as a jury each season— is the opportunity it offers emerging singers to make a space for themselves in the world of music. Not only have the winners managed to gain fame and record deals, but there are also unforgettable winners who demonstrated why the competition is so tough and interesting for new vocal talents, for example: Young Cam Anthony, the sweet voice of Jordan Smith and for of course, the power and emotionality of the Jamaican Tessanne Chin.

An unforgettable finale. This last episode of the season was packed with unforgettable performances, collaborative staging between coaches and finalists, and surprise performances by artists who are considered mega-stars worldwide —Jenifer López made her debut on the show at last.

Collaborations. Kelly Clarkson and her finalist, Hailey Mia, with “Funny” by Zedd. This presentation made it clear why the young teenager is one of the favorites and showed the chemistry between the two. Blake Shelton with Paris Winningham in a super fun country collaboration of The O’Jays’ “Love Train”. Jeshika Maple with her coach John Legend in a subtle and emotional proposal for Christmas with O, Holy night. Kelly Clarkson’s finalist folk band GNT also got on with her, and they managed to do something more modern than their usual proposition. To close the round of presentations by the finalists, Wendy Moten and Blake Shelton took the stage, with a song by Christina Aguilera with a proposed fusion between Soul and Country.

Unexpected introductions. JLo arrived for his debut on The Voice with “On My Way” —a promotional ballad for his film to be released in February—, the rock-pop band Coldplay presented their latest promotional single “My Universe” in collaboration with the South Korean band BTS. , who made their appearance through holograms on stage. Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer also made a guest appearance to sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” promoting the movie “Sing! 2”.

There was more. One of the most acclaimed guest jurors in the history of The Voice, Ed Sheeran, also delighted the audience with his live performance of “Shivers.” Renowned country singer Carrie Underwood sang along with John Lengend her latest duet “Hallelujah” . Alicia Keys – former jury of the program – also contributed to the live performances of the night, and last but not least, Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi and the promo song for the absurd comedy film “Don’t Look Up ”.

And the winners? Well, once you reach the final of a program of this caliber you already feel like a winner, but ultimately everyone wants first place, which in this case was taken by the Kelly Clarkson team’s folk band, Girl named tom, being the first time in the history of the program in the USA that a musical group wins.

With information from Entertainment Weekly