Iván Labanda wants to listen to Pulp in Operación Triunfo – jenesaispop.com

Iván Labanda is a versatile artist that you may know even if you don’t. If you haven’t seen him teaching acting classes at the Academia de Operación Triunfo or at the theater starring in the musical ‘Singing in the Rain’ at the Tívoli Theater in Barcelona, ​​you’ve probably heard his voice in the dubbing of such blockbuster American films as ‘Cruella’, ‘No time to die’ or ‘A star is born’, among many others. On the big screen he has voiced Ryan Gosling, Andrew Gardfield or Adam Driver, but Labanda has also “lent” his voice to series (‘Dawson grows up’, ‘Sex in New York,’ Loki ‘), video games or commercials. Currently, in addition to acting in the aforementioned musical, he drives the car in the Catalan adaptation of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ which is broadcast on TV3 and which bears his surname. Labanda is the last guest on our “test type.”

Do you have a favorite song of all time or one that has never stopped accompanying you?

A song that has been with me for a while is ‘Afterlife’ by Arcade Fire. Since I first heard it, it has become one of my bedtime songs. Also, the clip they made with this song at the Youtube Music Awards, directed by Spike Jonze, I think is super nice.



A song that has haunted you lately?

‘The Age of Anxiety’ by Jamie Cullum. There is something in the poetics of that song that describes the moment we are living very well. And it seems like a great song to me.



Any song that you associate with a childhood memory?

‘Comando G’ from Parcheesi. We had the vinyl at home and for me it was a ritual to unfold it and see the drawings inside.



What song do you hate with all your soul?

In my soul there is no place for hatred except for things like ‘Loba’ by Shakira.



You are currently performing in the musical ‘Singing in the Rain’. Which song from the musical do you like to sing the most and why?

I love the title track, ‘Singing in the Rain’ because it has always been with me and always will. It puts me in a very good mood. Being able to sing it in the theater with the orchestra live under all that rain is a gift.



Are you still buying records? If yes, what was the last one and in what format?

The last one I bought was Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’. On vinyl. I don’t have a record player, but I wanted to have it displayed in the dining room, I like the design.



What is your favorite platform to listen to music right now? For example, aside from Spotify / Apple Music, do you listen to entire albums on YouTube?

I don’t usually do it unless it’s something specific that I can’t find on other platforms. I usually use Apple Music.

Which album have you listened to the most lately?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Jamie Cullum’s ‘Workshop’ lately.



What album marked your adolescence?

The soundtrack to ‘Jurassic Park’. It was the first CD that I bought. And Pulp’s ‘Different Class’.





You drive the car in the adaptation of Carpool Karaoke, Labanda Sonora. What song do you always sing in the car or do you prefer to focus on driving?

In my day to day I ride a motorcycle … Hehe …

What do you think of the supposed revival of the vinyl or worse, the cassette? Is it pure posture or are you especially interested in it?

Any way of listening to music that deserves a good enjoyment is fine with me. I don’t know, it’s like something very personal, right? Those formats are not that I am particularly interested in either, except for a few more collector’s exceptions. In my day to day I am constantly up and down and I consume a lot of music. The truth is that being able to do it on streaming platforms is good for me.

Any vocal performance that you particularly like?

Anyone from Montserrat Bellido Durán, vocalist for Flos Mariae (currently on Mariah’s Pop).



Do you have a favorite video clip or one that you like a lot?

The first one that comes to mind is the music video for ‘All is Full of Love’ by Björk. And of course, anyone from Flos Mariae.





Any concert that you remember with special affection?

The last of Arcade Fire at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​for example. Or the penultimate at Primavera Sound.

You have also been a teacher at Operación Triunfo. What song would you have liked to be sung on the show that has never been sung?

Ugh… so many! Pulp’s ‘Common People’, for example.



Any song that, at some point, has embarrassed you that you like it or is there no such thing as “guilty-pleasure”?

You could live on a list full of tracks that are “guilty-pleasure.” In fact I do. Contains songs ranging from ‘La Mordidita’ by Ricky Martin (feat. Yotuel) to ‘The Reason’ by Celine Dion.





What does a song need to be perfect?

Be perfect in your imperfection. And then it resonates inside you.

A remix that has driven you crazy.

Anyone from ABBA, and lately ‘The Less I Know the Better x SexyBack’ by Tame Impala + Justin Timberlake.

