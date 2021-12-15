ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, December 14

Why waste your time browsing for hours in iTunes when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in Spain, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Horsemen of justice

Military Markus must return home with his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also a wrecked train passenger, shows up with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. Dunkirk

World War II. Hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with the sea behind them, they face an impossible situation as the enemy approaches. The film recounts Operation Dynamo, also known as the Dunkirk miracle. It was an evacuation operation for allied troops on French territory, which took place at the end of May 1940. The operation allowed the rescue of more than 200,000 British soldiers and more than 100,000 French and Belgians.

5. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

6. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

7. Apocalypse Now

With a luxurious cast, it tells the story of an American Army captain (Martin Sheen) who is sent on a secret mission through the dangerous and hypnotic Cambodia, in order to assassinate a mysterious renegade colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who he has succumbed to the horrors of war and lives secluded in a remote village.

8. Operation Shrimp

Unknown in the underworld, with a prickly appearance and classical concert skills, Sebas, a rookie policeman, is perfect for a dangerous mission: infiltrate as a keyboard player in ‘Los Lolos’, a tacky flamenco-trap band that is going to play at the wedding of the daughter of a local dealer .. Remake of the Italian film “Song ‘e Napule” (2013).

9. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people are unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive … and discovering that they had all played the game before.

10. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.