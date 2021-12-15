It’s official: Ubisoft is working on a next-gen remake of Splinter Cell and will use the Avatar engine

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

For years, fans have been clamoring for the return of Splinter Cell. Fortunately, it seems that Ubisoft finally decided to listen to them. We say so since you just confirmed that Splinter cell will have a remake.

According to the official announcement, the remake of Splinter cell is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto, a team known for its work on Far cry 6. The project will use Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, which is being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the game of Star wars from Ubisoft.

According to Ubisoft, the remake of Splinter cell It will feature next-generation visuals, as well as interesting gameplay. You can also expect the shadow and dynamic lighting systems that made the series famous to be present and harness the power of new hardware.

It is worth mentioning that the project is only in an early stage of development. So there is a long way to go before we can get our hands on it.

According to Matt West, producer at Ubisoft Toronto, the reason this project is a remake is because the original game came out 19 years ago and gamers now have “an even more refined palate.” In this way, they made the decision to recreate it from scratch, but working to maintain the essence of the original game.

The remake of Splinter cell it won’t be open world

What does the last thing mean? That, contrary to what some rumors pointed out, the next release of Splinter cell it will be a linear game. Let’s remember that different reports pointed out that Ubisoft had plans to make an open world game, adopting several of the mechanics with which they have saturated us in series such as Assassin’s creed, Ghost recon Y Far cry.

“Although we are still in the early stages of development, what we are trying to do is make sure that the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways that they gave Splinter cell his identity. So as we build it from the ground up, we’ll visually update it as well as some of the design elements to match the gamer’s comfort and expectations, and keep it linear like the original games, not open world. How do we make sure that new fans can take control and dive right in, and fall in love with the game and the world right out of the box? ”Explained Walker.

This is news that will make fans of Splinter cell. After all, the community has been crying out for the return of Sam Fisher and his infiltration missions. This is not at all strange, as the franchise has fallen in love with many players since its debut in November 2022 and its latest installment –Splinter Cell: Blacklist– debuted more than 8 years ago.

For now, all that remains is to wait for Ubisoft Toronto to be ready to show more details of the remake of Splinter cell. As usual, at LEVEL UP we will keep an eye on you and inform you about everything that is said about this long-awaited project.

