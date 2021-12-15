It’s from Kia and was doomed to disappear until the brand has given it a new life in the form of an SUV.

The SUV expand their dominance in the market. The SUV they predominate more and more in the ranges of most brands while other versions are going backwards until they disappear.

One of the models that had been the victim of this change in trend in the market is the Kia carens. A minivan that saw the light in 1999 and was on sale until 2018. The last generation went on sale in 2012 and received an update in 2016. But the sales figures did not accompany and Kia decided to withdraw it from our market just two years later.

Kia carens

The Kia Carens new generation

However the Kia carens It is not one of those minivans that disappear from the catalog and was never heard from again. Nothing is further from reality. A South Korean firm already has its successor ready. A fourth generation that, although it maintains some features of the minivan concept, has much more of an SUV.

In new Kia carens will see the light next December 16 and can be purchased at 2022. And it will come with interesting news that postulate it as a good alternative to the pure SUV of the Asian firm.

Kia carens

As can be seen in the renders published by the oriental brand, this new Kia Carens will feature a raised body and new signature language Opposites United. In this line, the optical groups very much in the style of the Sportage. In addition, it will look more wild, with plastic in the wheel arches in a black color that expands through the pillar A. And at the rear it will feature a design in the headlamps that is also deeply reminiscent of the Sportage. Especially because of the luminous line that goes from end to end.

The Carens will be between the SUV and the minivan

Also, the new Carens It will be tall and will have a wide battle distance that will allow for three lines of seats. That is, it will accommodate up to seven passengers like its predecessor.

Inside, the central console stands out with a 10.25 inch touch screen for infotainment integrated into a panoramic panel. Remember to Kia Seltos, a model that is not sold in Spain.

To know more details we will have to wait until the next December 16, when Kia it will reveal an interesting body of detail.