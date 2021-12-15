It takes at least a year with bisphosphonates to prevent fractures, according to study

At 12 months, 1.0 non-vertebral fractures were avoided for every 100 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, but at 18 months this increased to 1.5 fractures.

It takes 12.4 months of treatment with bisphosphonates to prevent one non-vertebral fracture per 100 women postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, as indicated by a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials.

The aminobisphosphonates are drugs that have been used successfully in the treatment of the osteoporosis for more than 20 years.

The researchers examined data from 10 randomized clinical trials with a total of 23,384 women who had a diagnosis of osteoporosis based on existing vertebral fractures or a T score of Bone mineral density -2.5 or lower.

They found that 12.4 months of treatment with bisphosphonates resulted in an absolute risk reduction (ARR) of 0.010 for non-vertebral fractures.

“While the bisphosphonates are considered a treatment top of the line for osteoporosis, there is a lag between the long-term benefit of fracture prevention and the potential damage and impairment of bisphosphonates short-term, such as gastrointestinal irritation and bone muscle pain“commented the study’s lead author, Dr. James Deardorff, of the geriatrics division of the Department of Medicine of the University of California, in San Francisco, U.S.

When the researchers looked at the specific types of fracture, they saw that it would take 20.3 months of treatment with bisphosphonates to prevent a hip fracture in 200 women postmenopausal women with osteoporosis (ARR: 0.005).

It would take 12.1 months to prevent a vertebral fracture symptomatic in 200 women postmenopausal women with osteoporosis (ARR: 0.005).

The bisphosphonates included in the analysis were alendronate, risedronate Y Zoledronic acid.

In the smaller studies in the analysis the number of participants ranged from 994 to 7,765 and the follow-up times in these smaller studies ranged from 12 to 48 months. The mean age of the women Participants in them ranged from 63 to 74 years.

A limitation of the study is that some of the smaller trials included in the analysis used dosing schedules of bisphosphonates that are rarely prescribed, the researchers noted in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The analysis was also not designed to estimate the short- or long-term damages associated with the treatment through bisphosphonates, a factor that could influence the decisions of treatment of doctors and patients.

Another limitation is the lack of men with osteoporosis, which could have different results after treatment with bisphosphonates, the researchers noted.

Still, the results can serve as a starting point for conversations with patients about weighting the short-term harms and impairments associated with the disease. treatment with bisphosphonates as opposed to the long-term benefits for reducing the risk of fractures, Dr. Deardorff noted.

“While our results indicate that the treatment with bisphosphonates could be beneficial for most women elderly postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, it is important to keep in mind the values ​​and preferences of each patient, “concluded Dr. Deardorff.

