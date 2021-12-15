It is convenient for you to say that you play video games in your CV

In recent years, video games were shown to actually be beneficial to your health, however, they could also be beneficial to your work life. We say this because a new study showed that all those who enjoy the gaming They have developed skills that could be of interest to more than one company, so we recommend being open about it in your CV or cover letter.

ManpowerGroup, a labor recruitment agency, published a study that reveals what I was previously commenting on. They also shared a statement in this regard that reads the following:

“The world’s 2.5 billion gamers have been honing a wide variety of in-demand skills, from teamwork and collaboration to critical thinking and decision-making. “

Another study, this time published in the Proceedings of the United States National Academy of Sciences, states that action video games substantially improve players’ attention, perception, and cognition. In addition to stimulating social skills such as collaboration, communication and the ability to learn.

Further, ManpowerGroup They also shared a leaderboard where they explain which games develop certain skills, as well as the types of jobs that might be ideal for you based on your skills.

– If you play things like StarCraft, Civilzation, Pac-Man, Words with Friends or League of Legends, you will have a better development in decision making, planning, concentration and perseverance. You would be ideal for jobs like: production and machinery operators, warehouse and construction workers, or quality control technician.

– World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, Monster Hunter or Pokémon you develop teamwork and coordination skills. Your ideal jobs would be: administrative assistant, financial analyst, or customer service manager.

– Minecraft, Legend of Zelda, or The Elder Scrolls they improve creativity, visuospatial skills and the ability to visualize the movement of objects in space. You could work as: electrical engineer, graphic designer, chef or cook.

– Call of Duty, FIFA, Rocket League or Mario Kart develop planning and strategy skills, collaboration, communication, and spatial awareness. You would be a good: call center representative, warehouse packer, healthcare provider.

– Mario Party, Just Dance, Guitar Hero or Rock Band they stimulate the ability to learn, the desire to grow and adapt quickly. Your ideal jobs would be: Digital Manufacturing Specialist, Healthcare Provider, or Sales Representative.

Editor’s note: While it is true that video games help us develop all kinds of skills, it is also important to enjoy this hobby in moderation. After all, no company is going to want to hire someone who skips work to stay home to play video games or something like that.

