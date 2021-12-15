“It is a gigantic step for humanity”: the ship that for the first time in history “touches” the Sun

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

Parker must always keep his heat shield pointed at the sun.

Image source, NASA-JHU-APL

Caption,

Parker must always keep his heat shield pointed at the Sun.

The US Space Agency (NASA) calls it a historic moment: the first time a spacecraft has flown through the Sun’s outer atmosphere.

The feat was accomplished by the ship Parker Solar Probe, which plunged, for a moment, into a region around our star that scientists call the corona.

It happened in April, but data analysis has now confirmed it.

The Parker ship had to withstand the heat and intense radiation, but gathered new insights into how the Sun works.

