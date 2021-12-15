is this the rival of the cheapest iPad

Image : Samsung.

Samsung has introduced the new generation of one of its most interesting tablets, the Galaxy Tab A8, and it has some changes that put it in a position to compete head-to-head with the cheaper iPad. Will it be up to the task?

Competing in the world of tablets is, to say the least, complicated. But in the Android ecosystem some brands, including Samsung, continue to launch their own alternatives to the apple device. In this case, the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most powerful tablet, but it does seem to be the most interesting in terms of value for money.

According to the company, the Tab A8 has an eight-core processor that they claim is 10% faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 that the previous generation had inside. The Tab 8 also comes with 3 and 4 GB of RAM (depending on the model), another increase compared to the previous version. As for its screen, it has a 10.5-inch TFT-type panel and a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, and a format or aspect ratio a little longer than what we usually see, opting for 16:10 instead of the 16: 9 that we find in most Android tablets.

Finally, it has an 8 MP main camera, a 5 MP front camera, a 7,040 mAh battery and between 32 GB and 128 GB, which fortunately can be expanded using a microSD card (we are almost in 2022, Samsung , the 32GB storage option should no longer exist).

The new Samsung tablet will go on sale from January and will be available in three colors: gray, silver and pink. Its price is estimated to be about $ 250, lower than the cheapest iPad, whose base price is just over $ 300. However, we will have to wait to test this Tab A8 with our own hands to see if the image quality of its screen, its autonomy and more aspects rival what will be its arch enemy in the tablet market.

