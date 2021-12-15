Is everything they say about Himalayan salt true?

A couple of weeks ago, the resident doctor of Internal Medicine at the Metropolitan Hospital of New York, Mauricio González, posted on his Twitter account a thread in which he explained that, in fact, this salt could be becoming a health problem public in many countries.

Believing that it arises in the mountains is just another of the myths with which they promote this food supplement. They also say that it is more nutritious, the purest and the best for your body, but how much is true?

When the afternoon sun falls on the Himalayan mountains, located in the Asian continent, the crowns full of snow do not look white, pure, but take on a light pink color that sometimes turns orange. The color of the salt of the same name, Himalayan salt, is similar in color, but in reality it does not come from that frozen mountain range but, almost always, from the Khewra mine in the Jhelum district, 160 kilometers from the capital. of Pakistan, Islamabad.

The best salt of all?

There is no better salt than another, explains Cindy Alejandra Pachón, dietitian nutritionist and master in Food Sciences and Human Nutrition, a professor at the Rémington University Corporation. He says that its consumption is necessary because it is a useful micronutrient to enhance the other nutrients of fat, carbohydrates or proteins, but that it must be a controlled intake.

It is openly said that the Himalayan is the best of all because it has less sodium and more minerals as it is purer and less processed, but the reality, adds the teacher, is that these minerals, such as calcium, sulfate or magnesium, they are minimal compared to common salt.

The professor of Nutrition and Dietetics of the CES University, Faiber Jaramillo Yepes, agrees. It says that it has less sodium chloride, 98%, but that compared to common salt, which has 99%, is a minimum amount that is not enough to be more beneficial. “It is wrong to think that because it has another coloration and because it is from the Himalayas it should be preferred over the traditional one. There is no proven benefit. “

In addition, it is usually more expensive and, being brought from another continent, has a very high environmental impact that must be taken into account, especially when having closer national options.

Danger or benefit?

Dr. González mentions in his Twitter thread that replacing table salt with Himalayan salt is a public health risk because the latter does not usually contain iodine, an essential component for the thyroid hormones T4 and T3 and for the central nervous system and immune.

As it is not iodized, it may not meet the daily requirements (150 micrograms in adults), have a suboptimal consumption and generate other pathologies that would make populations more ill, such as goiter, hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, nodules and thyroid autoimmunity. poor mental and intellectual development, among others.

This reality varies from country to country, as in some it is an obligation and in others not, and there are already Himalayan salts that are iodized, but the label must be reviewed and the context and region taken into account. The Colombian case is the best example (see next section).

Why is salt iodized in some parts and not in others? The fortification of this compound was one of the most profitable ways that they found, years ago, to combat the disorders associated with iodine deficiency, which prevailed. Jaramillo explains that populations were developing more pathologies due to a common deficiency, which is why salt was chosen as the matrix or the most cost-effective vehicle as it is a very common product in all preparations globally that is consumed in relatively large quantities. constant throughout the year. It is even a mandatory strategy in several countries, such as Colombia.

These efforts were so successful that there are now regions where there is excessive consumption of iodine, which still carries risks for the development of disorders of the thyroid gland, although not as many as deficiency, so the mandatory programs are preserved when considering the benefits greater than the risks.