Intermediaries charged $ 500 million in transfer fees in 2021

The agents or intermediaries collected 500.8 million dollars for international transfers in 2021, according to a FIFA report. Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, this sector reported a 0.7 percent increase in earnings, contrary to the global decline in transfer spending.

Mexico does not appear in the report, due to its low activity in the sale of players worldwide, but countries like Jamaica and the United States, which belong to Concacaf, are in the report, within the top 10 nations that most used intermediaries for the transfer of players.

Concacaf has nine transfers in 2021 and Jamaica used an intermediary for an international transfer in 40 percent of cases, while the United States, the country that exports the most in the area, did so in 33 percent.

The country that made the most bonuses to intermediaries in 2021 was England, with 133 million dollarsIn addition, between the British country, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Portugal, they account for 77 percent of the spending of 500.8 million dollars in payments to agents for international transfers.

The effects of the Pandemic affected the amount of club expenses for transfers, but not the bonuses for intermediaries.

