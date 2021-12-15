https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211214/en-manos-de-esta-empresa-estara-la-construccion-de-la-via-que-unira-a-mexico-eeuu-y-canada-1119324520. html

In the hands of this company will be the construction of the road that will link Mexico, the United States and Canada

The Kansas City Southern (KCS) railway company, an industry active since 1887 and with cross-border travel between Mexico and the United States, completed this 14.12.2021, Sputnik Mundo

“The approval of the Surface Transportation Board (government agency, STB for its acronym in English) to CP control over KCS would create Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC), the only rail line linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, “KCS said in a statement. The US firm announced this Tuesday, December 14, that it completed its sale and purchase transaction to the Canadian company for 31,000 million dollars, in addition to the fact that its shares were placed in a trust with the former president of KCS, Dave Starling. Government approval of the new operations of the merged company is expected by the end of 2022, KCS added in a statement. “CPKC will become the backbone connecting our customers to new markets, driving competition in America’s railroad network, and driving economic growth across North America, “estimated Kansas City Southern’s chief of staff, Keith Creel.” We are enthusiastic about to reach this step on the path towards the creation of this unique and reliable North American railroad, “added the executive. As soon as the approval of the US government authority for the merger of the railroad firms is obtained, both are expected to operate in fully coordinated over a three-year period, KCS added.

