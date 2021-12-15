In the hands of this company will be the construction of the road that will link Mexico, the United States and Canada
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211214/en-manos-de-esta-empresa-estara-la-construccion-de-la-via-que-unira-a-mexico-eeuu-y-canada-1119324520. html
In the hands of this company will be the construction of the road that will link Mexico, the United States and Canada
In the hands of this company will be the construction of the road that will link Mexico, the United States and Canada
The Kansas City Southern (KCS) railway company, an industry active since 1887 and with cross-border travel between Mexico and the United States, completed this 14.12.2021, Sputnik Mundo
2021-12-14T22: 54 + 0000
2021-12-14T22: 54 + 0000
2021-12-14T22: 54 + 0000
international
USA
Canada
train
railroad track
🏛️ companies
Mexico
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1119324162_77:0:966:500_1920x0_80_0_0_6895cfe0675a4dde29450cf8915ab204.jpg
“The approval of the Surface Transportation Board (government agency, STB for its acronym in English) to CP control over KCS would create Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC), the only rail line linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, “KCS said in a statement. The US firm announced this Tuesday, December 14, that it completed its sale and purchase transaction to the Canadian company for 31,000 million dollars, in addition to the fact that its shares were placed in a trust with the former president of KCS, Dave Starling. Government approval of the new operations of the merged company is expected by the end of 2022, KCS added in a statement. “CPKC will become the backbone connecting our customers to new markets, driving competition in America’s railroad network, and driving economic growth across North America, “estimated Kansas City Southern’s chief of staff, Keith Creel.” We are enthusiastic about to reach this step on the path towards the creation of this unique and reliable North American railroad, “added the executive. As soon as the approval of the US government authority for the merger of the railroad firms is obtained, both are expected to operate in fully coordinated over a three-year period, KCS added.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211012/mexico-y-canada-preparan-caso-sobre-reglas-de-origen-de-industria-automotriz-en-t-mec-1117009293.html
USA
Canada
Mexico
2021
News
es_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1119324162_188:0:855:500_1920x0_80_0_0_8716116b44acf366cce9a91e57a80b3f.jpg
USA, Canada, train, railroad, 🏛️ companies, Mexico
The railway company Kansas City Southern (KCS), an active industry since 1887 and with cross-border travel between Mexico and the United States, completed its sale to the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited on December 14, which opens the way to the train connection from both countries with Canada.
“Approval by the Surface Transportation Board (government agency, STB) of CP’s control over KCS would create Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC), the only railway line linking the United States, Mexico and Canada, “KCS said in a statement.
The US firm announced this Tuesday, December 14, that it completed its sale and purchase transaction with the Canadian company for $ 31 billionIn addition, his shares were placed in a trust with former KCS president Dave Starling.
Government approval of the new operations of the merged company is expected by the end of 2022, KCS added in a statement.
“CPKC will become the backbone connecting our customers to new markets, driving competition on the US rail network, and driving economic growth across North America,” estimated Kansas City Southern Office Manager Keith. Creel.
“We are excited to reach this stepping stone towards the creation of this unique and reliable North American railroad,” added the executive.
As soon as approval is obtained from the US government authority for the merger of the rail companies, the two are expected to operate in a fully coordinated manner over a period of three years, KCS added.
.